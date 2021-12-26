Left Menu

Public gratitude motivates us to do better: Nadda in Dehradun

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the public's gratitude towards the party motivates them to do better under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take decisions that benefit women and public at large.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:28 IST
Public gratitude motivates us to do better: Nadda in Dehradun
BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the public's gratitude towards the party motivates them to do better under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take decisions that benefit women and public at large. He was addressing a meeting of party workers in Dehradun ahead of Uttarakhand polls scheduled for next year. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the meeting.

"The public's gratitude motivates us to do better, under the leadership of PM Modi and take decisions that benefit women and the public at large," said Nadda while addressing the workers. Nadda lauded the Centre's decision to increase the minimum age for marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years, calling it a progressive step for women and children alike.

"For a long while discussions used to take place that the minimum age of marriage for a woman be increased to 21 years from 18 years of age. This step was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a progressive step for the children and a woman's health," he said. Uttarakhand assembly polls are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021