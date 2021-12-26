'Yogi restored UP's cultural heritage despite challenges': Radha Mohan Singh

Left Menu

BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath restored the cultural heritage of the state despite challenges he inherited. He said the cultural heritage of the state was reestablished after formation of Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Adityanaths in the state.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faced challenges, which he had inherited.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-12-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 20:03 IST
BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath restored the cultural heritage of the state despite challenges he inherited. The party national vice-president and UP in-charge alleged Adityanath inherited a state riven with corruption and mafia rule due to misrule by the previous governments. ''For a long time, corruption, mafia rule, terror and appeasement had gripped Uttar Pradesh. The earlier governments had never paid attention to the state's development, but indulged in politics of appeasement for the development of their votebanks,'' Singh said addressing a 'Kisan Sammelan' here in Phephana village. He said the cultural heritage of the state was “reestablished” after formation of Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Adityanath’s in the state.

''Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faced challenges, which he had inherited. After taking over the reins of the state, he had promised to make the state a prosperous one, end the politics of religion, and free the state from narrow politics. “All these pledges are being turned into reality,'' he said.

During his speech, Singh coined a slogan 'Nahi Chalegaa Jinnahvaas, Modi-Yogi Zindabaad' in an apparent attack at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. ''Some people had termed Jinnah a great leader. But for farmers and villagers, Modi-Yogi symbolise ‘Zindabaad’,'' he said.

In his address in Hardoi on October 31, Akhilesh while paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary courted controversy when he appeared to equate country’s freedom fighters with Jinnah, Pakistan's founder.

''Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied at the same institute and became barristers. They helped (India) get freedom and never backed away from any struggle,'' Yadav had said.

He had also referred to the ban imposed on the RSS by Patel, the then home minister, following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in 1948, saying only he could do it.

