UP polls 2022: BJP chalks out strategy to woo Brahmin voters

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party met on Sunday at the residence of Union Minister and BJP Uttar Pradesh in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan to chalk out the strategy to woo Brahmin voters, said sources. According to sources, Brahmin leaders of the party have been instructed to meet the reputed Brahmin faces of their respective areas and inform them about the work being done undertaken by BJP for the betterment of Brahmins.

"10 per cent reservation for general category, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a large number of ministers, MLAs and MPs inducted from the Brahmin community in BJP, social security to Brahmins, were some of the measures undertaken by BJP for Brahmin community were discussed in the meeting," they added, After the meeting, Uttar Pradesh's Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said that there was a discussion about the UP elections in the meeting.

"No section or community is angry from BJP. If there is one party that respects Brahmins the most is BJP. Many ministers in our government are Brahmins," said Sharma after the meeting. In this meeting, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Shrikant Sharma, Minister Anil Sharma, Ram Naresh Agnihotri, Jitin Prasad, Brajesh Pathak, Sunil Barala, MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, MP Subrata Pathak, Mahesh Sharma, Satish Gautam, former state president Ramapatiram Tripathi, Haridwar Dubey, Laxmikant Bajpai and other Brahmin leaders were present.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)