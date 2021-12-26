Adhir urges PM to ask Bengal govt to do needful for setting up Covid hospitals in 2 districts

Congress Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Choudhury on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up with the West Bengal government the issue of setting up two makeshift Covid hospitals in Murshidabad and Nadia districts.

The Prime Minister’s Office had earlier given the go-ahead for the hospitals.

The Berharampur MP also called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to coordinate with the Centre to hasten construction of the two health facilities in a coordinated manner.

''Yesterday, you addressed the nation regarding the imminent danger of omicron and the third wave of COVID-19… I would request you to kindly instruct the state government of West Bengal to do the needful on their part in respect of the establishment of the above-mentioned makeshift Covid hospital,'' the WBPCC president said.

In a separate letter to Banerjee, Choudhury said, ''In view of the imminent danger of the third wave and omicron lurking around, I would request you to kindly coordinate with the central government and expedite the process of establishment of two makeshift Covid hospitals at Murshidabad and Kalyani.'' As many as 422 omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far, and 130 patients have recovered or migrated.

