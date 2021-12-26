Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-12-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 20:34 IST
Raising marriageable age for women from 18 to 21 years progressive: Nadda
BJP chief JP Nadda Sunday termed ''progressive'' the proposal to raise the marriageable age for women from 18 to 21 years and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move.

Nadda said women's appreciation for the decision strengthens the party's resolve to take more steps for their empowerment.

''It is a very progressive decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Increasing the marriageable age for women from 18 to 21 and bringing them on a par with men is a historic step towards the empowerment of women,'' Nadda said at a programme here organised by women to thank the prime minister for the move. He said it is a decision which addresses the concerns raised by health organisations over the marriageable age for women in India being too low. The Bill on raising the marriageable age of women was introduced in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session and has been sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny. Nadda, who was here to review the party's preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, also spoke to the incharges and vistaraks of 41 assembly constituencies and asked them to focus on booths.

The BJP president also praised the 84th episode of Prime Minister Modi's Mann ki Baat programme for being free of political content.

''The prime minister did not raise a single political issue in today's episode. He talked only about social and contemporary issues of human concern,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

