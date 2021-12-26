FACTBOX-Reaction to the death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu

South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of the struggle against white minority rule, died on Sunday aged 90.

Following are reactions to his death. PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa. "Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead."

THABO MAKGOBA, ARCHBISHOP OF CAPE TOWN "Desmond Tutu's legacy is moral strength, moral courage and clarity. He felt with the people. In public and alone, he cried because he felt people's pain. And he laughed – no, not just laughed, he cackled with delight when he shared their joy."

NELSON MANDELA FOUNDATION "His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberator futures for human societies. He was an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. A shepherd."

VATICAN TELEGRAM OFFERING POPE FRANCIS'S CONDOLENCES "His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu... Mindful of his service to the gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native South Africa, his Holiness commends his soul to the loving mercy of Almighty God."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA "Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere.

"He never lost his impish sense of humour and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries, and Michelle and I will miss him dearly." FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER

"No words better exemplify his ministry than the three he contributed to a work of art at The Carter Center: Love, freedom and compassion." JOHN STEENHUYSEN, LEADER OF SOUTH AFRICAN OPPOSITION PARTY THE DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE

"A true South African giant has left us today, but his spirit will live on ... in our continued effort to build a united, successful, non-racial South Africa for all ... When we lost our way, he was the moral compass that brought us back." ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY JUSTIN SELBY

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a prophet and priest, a man of words and action – one who embodied the hope and joy that were the foundations of his life." THE DALAI LAMA, TIBET'S SPIRITUAL LEADER

"The friendship and the spiritual bond between us was something we cherished. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good." BERNICE KING, DAUGHTER OF MARTIN LUTHER KING

"I'm saddened to learn of the death of global sage, human rights leader, and powerful pilgrim on earth ... We are better because he was here." WORLD COUNCIL OF CHURCHES

"His contagious sense of humour and laughter has helped to resolve many critical situations in South Africa’s political and church life. He was able to break almost any deadlock. He shared with us the laughter and grace of God many a time." UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa - and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour." UK DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER DOMINIC RAAB

"His adage, 'Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument', has never felt more apt." MEXICAN PRESIDENT ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR

"One of his sayings is terse, but forceful and true: 'If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.'" BASIM NAEEM, SENIOR OFFICIAL WITH PALESTINIAN ISLAMIST MILITANT GROUP HAMAS

"Our Palestinian people lost a strong supporter of their march towards freedom and independence. Father Desmond Tutu spent his entire life struggling against racism and defending human rights and especially on the Palestinian land."

