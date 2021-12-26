AAP releases fourth list of 15 candidates for Punjab assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released the fourth list of 15 candidates for Punjab assembly elections. As per the list, Kuljit Singh Randhawa will be contesting from the Dera Bassi assembly seat, Narinder Kaur Bharaj will be contesting from the Sangrur seat, Vijay Singla will be contesting from the Mansa assembly seat respectively.

Similarly, Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir from Balluana seat, Ashu Banger from Firozpur Rural, Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos from Dharamkot, Hakam Singh Thekedar from Raikot, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh from Khanna, Lakhbir Singh Rai from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib will be contesting the polls from the seats respectively. Further, Dinesh Chadha from Rupnagar, Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmur, Karamvir Singh Ghumman from Dasuya, Gurdhian Singh Multani from Mukerian, Inderjit Kaur Maan from Nakodar and Ranjit Singh Rana from Bholath will be contesting the polls from the seats respectively.

Punjab assembly polls will be held in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

