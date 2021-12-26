Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh making remark on Veer Savarkar to remain in limelight: Joshi

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday said that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remark on Veer Savarkar is to remain in limelight.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-12-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 21:29 IST
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday said that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remark on Veer Savarkar is to remain in limelight. Speaking to ANI, here in Hubli, Joshi said, "Digvijaya Singh made a very irresponsible statement. Now that he does not have any major role in the Congress party's decision making. He is saying all this to be in the limelight. It's utter rubbish."

On December 25, Digvijay Singh during Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Bhopal said, "Veer Savarkar, in his book, had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as 'maata' and had no problem in consuming beef." Singh reiterated that Hindutva had nothing to do with Hinduism.

Singh had also said that BJP will change the constitution and end the reservation system if it is voted to power again in 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

