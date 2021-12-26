Left Menu

COVID-19: Apollo Hospitals chairman welcomes vaccine for 15-18 age group

Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Prathap C Reddy on Sunday welcomed the central governments move to vaccinate children between 15 and 18 years against COVID-19.We welcome the decision of the Prime Minister to begin vaccination of children between 15-18 yrs and booster doses for those on the frontline as well as those above 60 years with co-morbidities, said Dr Reddy.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 21:55 IST
Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Prathap C Reddy on Sunday welcomed the central government's move to vaccinate children between 15 and 18 years against COVID-19.

''We welcome the decision of the Prime Minister to begin vaccination of children between 15-18 yrs and booster doses for those on the frontline as well as those above 60 years with co-morbidities,'' said Dr Reddy. ''This timely, proactive decision will prove a game-changer against the COVID variants and support a continuation of the country's return to normalcy. Apollo Hospitals will support the expanded vaccination programme to ensure a successful fight against COVID-19,'' a press release here said.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years would start from January 3, while 'precaution dose' for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10, decisions that come amid rising coronavirus cases linked to the Omicron variant.

