PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:20 IST
People well aware of 'false promises' of rival political parties: Punjab BJP chief
Ahead of next year's Assembly elections, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Sunday said the people were well aware of the ''false promises'' being made by the rival political parties and exuded confidence that his party would form government in the state.

Only the BJP can give a stable government and drug-free state, he said as the party opened its election office here.

Targeting the Congress government in Punjab, Sharma alleged that the people of the state ''suffered'' for five years as it did nothing for their welfare. The people have now made up their minds to bring the BJP to power, he claimed.

The people of Punjab are well aware of the ''false promises and guarantees'' being made by the rival political parties and they knew that it would not be fulfilled, the state BJP chief said.

Union Minister and the BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister Som Parkash and other party leaders were present On the occasion of opening the election office.

Meanwhile, Sharma appointed party leaders as in-charges in the state's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Among them were party leader and former MP Avinash Rai Khanna was appointed for Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, Som Parkash for Hoshiarpur and Rajinder Bhandari for the Gurdaspur seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

