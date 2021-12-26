PM must ask Hry, Assam govts to bring to justice those who disrupted Christmas events: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over miscreants reportedly disrupting Christmas-related events in Haryana and Assam, saying that instead of exhortations, the PM should direct the BJP governments there to identify those involved and bring them before a court of law. The former home minister said that on a day when the prime minister exhorted people to recall the teachings of Jesus Christ, miscreants disrupted a Christmas programme in a private school in Haryana.

''Who are these miscreants? Reports say they shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. On the next day, a church service was disrupted in Assam,'' Chidambaram said.

''Instead of exhortations, the PM should direct the BJP governments of Haryana and Assam to identify the miscreants and bring them before a Court of law,'' he said.

The prime minister should also exhort the Hindutva brigade to read the teachings of Jesus Christ, Chidambaram added.

