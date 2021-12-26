Left Menu

PM must ask Hry, Assam govts to bring to justice those who disrupted Christmas events: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over miscreants reportedly disrupting Christmas-related events in Haryana and Assam, saying that instead of exhortations, the PM should direct the BJP governments there to identify those involved and bring them before a court of law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:25 IST
PM must ask Hry, Assam govts to bring to justice those who disrupted Christmas events: Chidambaram
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over miscreants reportedly disrupting Christmas-related events in Haryana and Assam, saying that instead of exhortations, the PM should direct the BJP governments there to identify those involved and bring them before a court of law. The former home minister said that on a day when the prime minister exhorted people to recall the teachings of Jesus Christ, miscreants disrupted a Christmas programme in a private school in Haryana.

''Who are these miscreants? Reports say they shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. On the next day, a church service was disrupted in Assam,'' Chidambaram said.

''Instead of exhortations, the PM should direct the BJP governments of Haryana and Assam to identify the miscreants and bring them before a Court of law,'' he said.

The prime minister should also exhort the Hindutva brigade to read the teachings of Jesus Christ, Chidambaram added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
2
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, bu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021