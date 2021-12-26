PM must ask Hry, Assam govts to bring to justice those who disrupted Christmas events: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over miscreants reportedly disrupting Christmas-related events in Haryana and Assam, saying that instead of exhortations, the PM should direct the BJP governments there to identify those involved and bring them before a court of law.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over miscreants reportedly disrupting Christmas-related events in Haryana and Assam, saying that instead of exhortations, the PM should direct the BJP governments there to identify those involved and bring them before a court of law. The former home minister said that on a day when the prime minister exhorted people to recall the teachings of Jesus Christ, miscreants disrupted a Christmas programme in a private school in Haryana.
''Who are these miscreants? Reports say they shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. On the next day, a church service was disrupted in Assam,'' Chidambaram said.
''Instead of exhortations, the PM should direct the BJP governments of Haryana and Assam to identify the miscreants and bring them before a Court of law,'' he said.
The prime minister should also exhort the Hindutva brigade to read the teachings of Jesus Christ, Chidambaram added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Congress
- Jai Shri Ram
- Hindutva
- Mata Ki Jai’
- Narendra Modi
- Chidambaram
- Jesus Christ
- Assam
ALSO READ
India a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis: Rahul Gandhi
PM Narendra Modi stabbed farmers in the back, not in the chest, because he is 'Hindutvadi': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Jaipur rally.
This is a country of Hindus, not 'Hindutvadis', says Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Jaipur.
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, urges people to 'throw Hindutvavadis out of power'
India a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis: Rahul Gandhi