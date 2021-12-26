Left Menu

Digvijay Singh should change his name to 'Digvijay Khan' if he considers beef-eating appropriate: Vijayvargiya

Responding to Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remarks on Veer Savarkar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that the leader should change his name to 'Digvijay Khan' "if he considers beef-eating appropriate." "Digvijay Singh can say anything, he is on his political retirement. He can change his name to 'Digvijay Khan' if he considers beef-eating appropriate," said Vijayvargiya while talking to media.

On December 25, Digvijay Singh during Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Bhopal said, "Veer Savarkar, in his book, had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as 'maata' and had no problem in consuming beef." Singh reiterated that Hindutva had nothing to do with Hinduism.

Singh had also said that BJP will change the constitution and end the reservation system if it is voted to power again in 2024. (ANI)

