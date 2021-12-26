UP’s economy worsening: Akhilesh Yadav
In his statement, Yadav also claimed that owing to the wrong policies of the BJP, the countrys economy has crumbled.The Prime Minister shows the dream of making the country a USD 5 trillion economy but no concrete step has been taken for it, he said.The so-called upyogi useful chief minister too had been beating drums earlier of making UP a USD 1 trillion economy.
- Country:
- India
Claiming that Uttar Pradesh’s economy is worsening instead of improving, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that this has made Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath silent on his vision to make the state a USD 1 trillion economy.
Making the assertion in a statement, Yadav, however, did not elaborate on what basis he had claimed that the UP economy has gone into a tailspin. In his statement, Yadav also claimed that owing to the wrong policies of the BJP, the country’s economy has crumbled.
''The Prime Minister shows the dream of making the country a USD 5 trillion economy but no concrete step has been taken for it,” he said.
''The so-called 'upyogi' (useful) chief minister too had been beating drums earlier of making UP a USD 1 trillion economy. Now, he does not talk about it even indirectly. Statistics suggest that instead of moving ahead, UP is moving back,'' Yadav added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Yogi Adityanath
- 'The so-called '
- Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Samajwadi Party
ALSO READ
Jinnah vs Ganna politics will not help BJP in Uttar Pradesh: CPI's D Raja
Uttarakhand CM Dhami's PRO suspended
Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give new global identity to Varanasi, says Yogi Adityanath
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor could not have been built under other governments: Yogi Adityanath
PM Modi condoles death of veteran Uttarakhand MLA