UP govt undertook several reforms in education policy, says deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday informed that the state government has undertaken several reforms in the education policy of the state and has added many employment oriented courses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday informed that the state government has undertaken several reforms in the education policy of the state and has added many employment oriented courses. Sharma met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital, earlier today and discussed the education policies in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the UP Deputy CM said, "I had an elaborate discussion over the education policy of the state with Dharmendra Pradhan. UP is ahead of every state in terms of education." "The state government has made several changes in the education policy of the state and has added several employment-oriented courses," he added. (ANI)

