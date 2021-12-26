Left Menu

UP Polls: BJP panel for wooing Brahmin voters to meet JP Nadda on Monday, says source

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will hold a meeting on Monday with leaders of the committee formed to woo Brahmin voters ahead of upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, said a source.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:32 IST
UP Polls: BJP panel for wooing Brahmin voters to meet JP Nadda on Monday, says source
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will hold a meeting on Monday with leaders of the committee formed to woo Brahmin voters ahead of upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, said a source. According to sources, Union Minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni', whose son is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, is also likely to be present in that meeting.

Earlier, the BJP UP leader held a meeting at the residence of the Union Minister and BJP UP poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Sunday. "The agenda of meeting at Pradhan's residence on Sunday was to chalk out the strategy to woo Brahmin voters in the upcoming UP polls," said source.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
2
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, bu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021