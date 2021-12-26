Hindu religious leader hails Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi

Left Menu

Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj on Sunday hailed Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi, and said people should elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.He also used an abusive word against Mahatma Gandhi while delivering a speech at dharma sansad organised by an organisation at Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur, drawing flak from the leaders of the ruling Congress.Speaking at the concluding day of a two-day-long event held at Ravan Bhata ground here, Kalicharan said, What is our prime duty - to save religion.

Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj on Sunday hailed Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi, and said people should elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

He also used an abusive word against Mahatma Gandhi while delivering a speech at dharma sansad organised by an organisation at Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, drawing flak from the leaders of the ruling Congress.

Speaking at the concluding day of a two-day-long event held at Ravan Bhata ground here, Kalicharan said, ''What is our prime duty - to save religion. We should elect a staunch Hindu king (leader) in the government irrespective of any party (he/she) belongs to...The women of our houses are very good and civilised and they do not go to vote (in election). When there will be gang-rapes then what will happen to women of your houses (families)...(Mahamurkho) Idiots! I am calling to those who do not go out to vote.'' ''The target of Islam is to capture nation through politics. In front of our eyes they had captured in 1947 (referring to partition)...They had earlier captured Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. They captured Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics...I salute Nathuram Godse that he killed Gandhi,'' he said.

''Police tell us not to take out bhagwa (saffron) procession from Muslim-dominated areas. It is not the fault of the police. Police are slave of administration which is slave of the government. The government is slave of leader. Therefore, police will not support till there will not be a staunch Hindu king (leader)”.

Reacting sharply to his remarks, former Congress MLA and Chairman of Chhattisgarh Gau Seva Ayog Mahant Ramsundar Das said, such kind of abusive words should not be used against the father of the nation, who sacrificed everything for the country's freedom. ''The purpose with which this event was held has deviated from its path...Mahatma Gandhi, who sacrificed everything for the independence, is being described as a traitor. I wanted to ask the organiser why he didn't raise an objection when such words were being used for the father of the nation,'' he said speaking at the event. ''...I am sorry but I am disassociating myself from this event,'' Das said and left the podium.

When asked about Kalicharan's remarks, Neelkanth Tripathi, the organiser of the event, said he completely disagrees with the former's statement.

Condemning Kalicharan's statement, head of the state Congress communication wing Sushil Anand Shukla said, ''The use of such abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi is highly objectionable. Kalicharan should first prove that he is a saint.'' PTI TKP NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

