Police won't treat you with kid loves if you flex muscles in civic polls: TMC MLA tells party workers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 00:32 IST
Trinamool Congress MLA Partha Bhowmik on Sunday cautioned party workers against using strong-arm tactics in the upcoming municipal polls in North 24 Parganas district, asserting that police will not treat them with kid gloves if unfair means were adopted.

Bhowmik, at a party workers’ meeting in Ichhapore, said they should not repeat “muscle-flexing exercise if that was pursued in any local body polls in the past”.

''Police won't treat you with kid gloves if you do anything wrong just because you belong to our party,'' he said.

BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh, however, said Bhowmik's statement was meant to play to the gallery.

