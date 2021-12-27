Left Menu

U.S. calls for 'credible, rapid conclusion' of Somali elections

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 01:29 IST
The United States called for a "credible and rapid conclusion" to elections in Somalia, adding that it supports the call for an in-person National Consultative Council meeting in the coming week to expedite the electoral process.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the continuing delays and by the procedural irregularities that have undermined the credibility of the process", the U.S. State Department said on Sunday.

Somalia's president and prime minister each accused the other of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab.

