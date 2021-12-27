Left Menu

Seven-term Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away

Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata DalUnited and industrialist Mahendra Prasad died at a private hospital here, his party said on Monday. The 81-year-old Prasad passed away on Sunday night after battling prolonged illness.Prasad was a seven-term Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and was also elected to the Lok Sabha once.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 10:28 IST
Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal(United) and industrialist Mahendra Prasad died at a private hospital here, his party said on Monday. The 81-year-old Prasad passed away on Sunday night after battling prolonged illness.

Prasad was a seven-term Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and was also elected to the Lok Sabha once. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences at the death of Prasad, founder of Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and said his demise is a big loss to the society and politics besides industry.

Prasad was first elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket in 1980. He remained associated with the party for a long time and shifted his loyalties later as its fortunes declined in the state.

