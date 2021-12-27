Left Menu

Seven booked for Muzaffarpur boiler blast

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 27-12-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 12:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An FIR has been lodged in connection with Sunday's boiler blast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur that claimed seven lives, an official said on Monday.

Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Naresh Paswan, who is heading the investigation, said seven persons have been named as accused in the FIR.

These include Vikas Modi, owner of the noodles factory which got destroyed in the blast, his wife Shweta, manager Uday Shankar, and other employees entrusted with the upkeep of the boiler.

The accused have been booked under various IPC sections, including those relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Efforts were on to nab them, police said.

