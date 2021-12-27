Left Menu

Derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi: Maha govt assures stern action against Hindu religious leader

The Maharashtra government on Monday assured stern action against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi.Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik raised the issue in the state Assembly and demanded that the religious leader be booked for treason and arrested.During a dharma sansad at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday evening, Kalicharan Maharaj had allegedly used an abusive word against the Father of the Nation and hailed his assassin Nathrum Godse.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 14:09 IST
Derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi: Maha govt assures stern action against Hindu religious leader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Monday assured stern action against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik raised the issue in the state Assembly and demanded that the religious leader be booked for treason and arrested.

During a 'dharma sansad' at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday evening, Kalicharan Maharaj had allegedly used an abusive word against the Father of the Nation and hailed his assassin, Nathrum Godse. Later, following a complaint by a Congress leader an FIR was registered in Raipur against the religious leader under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts), according to police.

The issue of his comments against Mahatma Gandhi was figured in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday. NCP member Nawab Malik said in the House that Kalicharan Maharaj hails from Akola in Maharashtra. The religious leader should be booked for treason and arrested, Malik said.

BJP member Sudhir Mungantiwar wondered what was the state Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress) government doing and why not taking action against Kalicharan Maharaj.

Malik's demand was supported by Congress members Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar.

They urged the Chair to give directions to the state government. To this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Malik and Wadettiwar were representatives of the government. ''It is the job of the government to take action. The MVA government will seek a report about the comments (of Kalicharan Maharaj) and take stern action,'' Pawar said.

During the event in Raipur, Kalicharan Maharaj had said, ''The target of Islam is to capture nation through politics. In front of our eyes, they had captured in 1947 (referring to partition)...They had earlier captured Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan. They captured Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics...I salute Nathuram Godse that he killed Gandhi.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021