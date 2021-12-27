PM Modi saddened by passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahendra Prasad

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahendra Prasad.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"Saddened by the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahendra Prasad Ji. He served in Parliament for many years and was at the forefront of several community service efforts. He always spoke for the welfare of Bihar and its people. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

(With Inputs from PIB)