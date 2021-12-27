Centre froze bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity: Mamata

The Centre has frozen all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday.

Expressing shock, Banerjee said that this move has left Missionaries of Charity's 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.

''Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines,'' she tweeted.

''While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,'' Banerjee added.

