Centre froze bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity: Mamata
- Country:
- India
The Centre has frozen all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday.
Expressing shock, Banerjee said that this move has left Missionaries of Charity's 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.
''Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines,'' she tweeted.
''While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,'' Banerjee added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Union Ministry
- Banerjee
- West Bengal
- India
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee arrives in Goa for two-day visit
Mamata Banerjee arrives in poll-bound Goa
BJP takes dip in Ganga before elections: Mamata Banerjee in Goa
Nothing wrong to increase own support base, but Mamata Banerjee shouldn't weaken Opposition: RJD's Manoj Jha
Mamata Banerjee says BJP's sun will set in Goa as TMC-MGP alliance formalise