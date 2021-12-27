Left Menu

No hypocrite can succeed by abusing Mahatma Gandhi: Chhattisgarh CM

They captured Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics...I salute Nathuram Godse that he killed Gandhi, he had said at the event.To a question on the religious leaders statement, Baghel said, Whoever the person is, legal action will be taken. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-12-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 16:22 IST
No hypocrite can succeed by abusing Mahatma Gandhi: Chhattisgarh CM
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, and said if a ''hypocrite'' thinks he can succeed in his intention by abusing the Father of the Nation and spreading venom in society, then it is his illusion.

Baghel said strict action will be taken under the law if anyone tries to instigate people by making such remarks.

“By abusing Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and spreading venom in society, if a hypocrite thinks that he will be successful in his intention, then it is his illusion. Their bosses should also listen...whoever tries to hurt the soul of both India and Sanatan culture...neither the Constitution will spare them, nor the people will accept them,” the CM tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur, Baghel said whoever tries to instigate people by making such remarks, stern action will be taken against that person.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday evening, Kalicharan Maharaj had allegedly used an abusive word against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse.

''The target of Islam is to capture nation through politics. In front of our eyes they had captured in 1947 (referring to partition)...They had earlier captured Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. They captured Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics...I salute Nathuram Godse that he killed Gandhi,” he had said at the event.

To a question on the religious leader's statement, Baghel said, “Whoever the person is, legal action will be taken.'' ''An FIR has been registered in the matter. Police are looking into it. Action will be taken according to the facts that will come to light,” the CM said.

Based on the complaint by a Congress leader, a case was registered against Kalicharan Maharaj on Sunday night at Tikrapara police station here under Indian Penal Code sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts), Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal earlier said.

Further investigation into the case is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021