Akhilesh, Priyanka congratulate RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on birthday

Many leaders including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended their best wishes to Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on his birthday on Monday.

''Hearty congratulations on the birthday of Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji and many best wishes for his meaningful and active life,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

''..@RLDparty national president Shri @jayantrld ji best wishes on birthday. May god keep you healthy and give you a long life,'' Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Jayant Chaudhary, born on this day in 1978, is the grandson of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and the son of former Union minister Ajit Singh. He is heading the RLD after the death of Ajit Singh.

The RLD chief has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

