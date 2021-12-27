Left Menu

Will work towards securing Gorkha votes for TMC: Binay Tamang

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 27-12-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 16:29 IST
Will work towards securing Gorkha votes for TMC: Binay Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

Former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Binay Tamang, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress, has said that he will work towards securing Gorkha votes of the hills and adjoining plains for the ruling party in West Bengal.

Tamang, along with former GJM MLA Rohit Sharma, met Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) Board of Administrators' Chairman Gautam Deb before returning to the hills on Sunday.

''We will work towards strengthening the TMC in the hills, and also in several Gorkha-inhabited wards of SMC,'' Tamang said.

Deb said that matters related to the development of the hills and strengthening of the TMC's organisation were discussed with Tamang and Sharma.

Election to 47 wards of SMC, which was won by the CPI(M) in 2015, is likely to be held on January 22, along with four other municipal corporations in south Bengal.

Tamang, who had quit GJM in July this year, joined TMC along with Sharma, a former Kurseong MLA, on December 24.

Picking up the TMC flag, Tamang had attacked the BJP accusing it of fooling the people of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts over the Gorkhaland statehood issue, and described Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a ''visionary leader'' whom he would like to see as the ''prime ministerial candidate in 2024''.

Election to the 45-member GTA is likely to be held early next year. The last election to the semi-autonomous council was held in 2012.

Tamang's joining the TMC comes at a time when a section of BJP leaders have renewed the demand for Gorkhaland state and also sought to carve out north Bengal as a centrally-administered Union territory, citing disparity in development and injustice to the people of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021