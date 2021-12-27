Left Menu

Shah to address 3 public rallies in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 16:54 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit will address public meetings in Hardoi, Sultanpur and Bhadohi districts on Tuesday as part of the BJP's campaign for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh due early next year.

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh media co-incharge, Himanshu Dubey, on Monday said Shah is scheduled to visit the state on Tuesday and address three rallies as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'.

Shah will address a public meeting at 12 noon at GIC Ground in Hardoi, at 2 pm at Awas Vikas Maidan in Omnagar in Sultanpur and at 4 pm at Vibhuti Narayan Government Inter College Ground in Bhadohi's Gyanpur, Dubey said.

He is scheduled to address public meetings in Orai in Jalaun and Kasganj on Sunday.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shah was incharge of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit. He was the party's national president during the 2017 assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

