Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL35 HP-PM-LD RALLY PM counts benefits of double-engine govt in Himachal Pradesh Mandi (HP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it has benefitted the people of Himachal Pradesh to have a double-engine government in the state and at the Centre as the speed of development projects and the implementation of different schemes have got a momentum.

DEL30 BIZ-JK-REAL ESTATE J&K govt inks 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 cr with country's real estate investors Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday opened the union territory to the country's real estate investors by signing 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 crore for the development of housing and commercial projects.

DEL29 EC-POLLS-ASSESSMENT EC assesses Covid situation in poll-bound states New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday assessed the COVID-19 situation in the five poll-bound states with the Union health secretary and asked the top brass of the Narcotics Control Bureau to check the influence of drugs in elections.

DEL27 VARUN-VIRUS RALLIES Decide if our priority is poll rallies or curbing Covid: Varun Gandhi New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday cited a Centre's note to criticise the decision of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, to impose night curfew to curb Covid, and said it should be decided if our priority is to contain the disease or to indulge in a show of strength during elections. DEL41 BIZ-NITI- 2NDLD HEALTH RANKING Kerala best state on health parameters, Uttar Pradesh worst New Delhi: Kerala has again emerged as the top performer in terms of overall health performance among larger states, while Uttar Pradesh is the worst, according to the fourth Health Index launched by Niti Aayog.

DEL25 MHA-VIRUS ADVISORY MHA issues fresh advisory for COVID-19 management, asks states, UTs not to let guard down New Delhi: Amidst initial signs of surge in cases of COVID-19 as well as increased detection of Omicron variant in different parts of the country, the Centre on Monday issued a fresh advisory to all States and UTs to deal with the pandemic situation.

DEL24 AMARINDER-2NDLD SHAH Punjab polls: BJP, Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) to issue joint manifesto New Delhi: The BJP will contest the assembly polls in Punjab in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt), and the parties will issue a joint manifesto, Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said on Monday.

DEL39 JK-LG-AFSPA Don't feel any such need: LG Sinha on review of AFSPA in J&K Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said there is no need to set up a panel to review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the union territory.

CAL5 WB-TERESA Centre froze bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity: Mamata Kolkata: The Centre has frozen all bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday.

DEL44 BIZ-AIR INDIA-HANDOVER Air India handover to Tata Group delayed by a month till Jan New Delhi: Tata Group's takeover of loss-making national carrier Air India is most likely delayed by a month till January as the completion of procedures taking longer than expected, an official said on Monday.

MDS3 KL-WORKERS-VIOLENCE Kerala Christmas violence: 50 migrant workers held Kochi: Fifty people were arrested in connection with the Christmas day violence in Kizhakkambalam area of Ernakulam district and produced before a magisterial court here, police said on Monday.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-RESERVATION OBC reservation: Centre moves SC, seeks recall of Dec 17 order passed in MP matter New Delhi: The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking recall of its December 17 order directing the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to stay the poll process on seats reserved for Other Backward Classes in the local body there and re-notify those seats for the general category.

LGD3 LAWYERS-HATE SPEECH 76 lawyers urge CJI to take cognisance of 'hate speeches' at events in Delhi, Haridwar New Delhi: Seventy-six lawyers have written to Chief Justice N V Ramana, requesting him to take suo motu cognisance of hate speeches allegedly made at separate events organised in Delhi and Haridwar FOREIGN FGN17 UK-QUEEN-INTRUDER-VIDEO Scotland Yard probes video showing Indian Sikh declaring to assassinate Queen to avenge Jallianwala Bagh massacre London: A video has surfaced on social media in which a fully masked man, identifying himself as an Indian Sikh, is seen declaring to ''assassinate'' Queen Elizabeth II to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, prompting Scotland yard to launch a probe, days after an intruder was arrested at the monarch's Windsor Castle. By Aditi Khanna FGN15 VIRUS-UK-OXFORD VACCINE Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine behind lower COVID deaths in UK, says expert London: Britain's early deployment of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to protect against COVID-19 may be responsible for the country's lower death rates compared to other European countries, a UK vaccines expert has said. By Aditi Khanna PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)