Left Menu

Polish president says he vetoed media law

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles' worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw's key ally, the United States. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament this month, the legislation would have tightened rules around foreign ownership of media, specifically affecting the ability of news channel TVN24, owned by U.S. media company Discovery Inc, to operate.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-12-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 17:42 IST
Polish president says he vetoed media law
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles' worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw's key ally, the United States.

Unexpectedly rushed through parliament this month, the legislation would have tightened rules around foreign ownership of media, specifically affecting the ability of news channel TVN24, owned by U.S. media company Discovery Inc, to operate. "I believe that generally limiting the possibility of holding shares or stocks in media companies is sensible when it comes to foreign capital ... I share the opinion that it should be introduced in Poland, but for the future," Duda said.

"The bill and it's amendments concern entities which are already present in the market ... There is also the issue of media pluralism, of freedom of speech. When making my decision, I took this element into serious consideration." Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has long said that foreign media groups have too much power in the country and distort public debate.

Critics say the government's moves against foreign media groups are part of an increasingly authoritarian agenda that has put Warsaw at loggerheads with the European Union. Duda was elected with the support of the ruling nationalists, but his decision to veto the legislation may strain his relations with the party.

Yet it may help Warsaw avoid a row with the United States at a time of heightened tension in eastern Europe amid what some countries see as increased Russian assertiveness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021