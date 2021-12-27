Left Menu

Somalia's prime minister accuses president of 'coup attempt' in escalating dispute

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:22 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Somalia

Somalia's prime minister accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Monday of staging a coup attempt as a simmering political dispute between both leaders of the Horn of Africa country escalated.

"I want to share with Somalis that the steps taken by former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo were an open coup attempt against the government and the national constitution," Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble said in a statement posted on Facebook page of Somalia state news agency SONNA.

