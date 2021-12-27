Maha: Anandraj Ambedkar announces formation of Bahujan Republican Vikas Aghadi

Left Menu

Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar on Monday announced the formation of the Bahujan Republican Vikas Aghadi here comprising his outfit, several smaller parties and social organisations.The new group would support the demand of the Muslim community for reservation in jobs and education and also fight to free Waqf land from encroachment, Ambedkar said at a press conference.The Bahujan Republican Vikas Aghadi shall contest all elections from hereon.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:26 IST
''The Bahujan Republican Vikas Aghadi shall contest all elections from hereon. Muslims are socially, financially and educationally backward and must get reservation. The state government should intervene and free Waqf land from encroachment,'' he said while detailing the new formation's focus areas.

He also said six courts should be set up in key cities in Maharashtra to put cases involving incidents against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on the fast track.

He said, despite new norms being put in place by the state government in view of the Omicron threat, members of his group will arrive at Koregaon Bhima on January 1 to commemorate the 1818 battle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

