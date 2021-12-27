World News Roundup: Iran oil exports focus of Vienna nuclear talks, top Iranian diplomat says; Polish president says he vetoed media law and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran oil exports focus of Vienna nuclear talks, top Iranian diplomat says

Iran's main focus in nuclear talks that resume in Austria on Monday will be the lifting of all U.S. sanctions in a verifiable process that guarantees Tehran's unhindered ability to export its oil, Iran's foreign minister said. Negotiations with world powers to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear accord, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are to resume in Vienna at 1800 (1700 GMT), state media reported.

Polish president says he vetoed media law

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles' worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw's key ally, the United States. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament this month, the legislation would have tightened rules around foreign ownership of media, specifically affecting the ability of news channel TVN24, owned by U.S. media company Discovery Inc, to operate.

'Horrified' U.N. official condemns reported killings of civilians in Myanmar

A senior U.N. official called on Myanmar authorities to investigate the reported killing of at least 35 civilians that opposition activists blamed on government soldiers, saying he was "horrified" at the violence. The ruling military has not commented on the killings near Mo So village in Kayah State on Friday and junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun could not be reached by phone for comment.

Female trucker sounds alarm on Spain's haulier shortage

Working as a truck driver has not always been easy for Begona Urmeneta but she loves her job and says Spain needs people like her more than ever as Europe struggles with an acute shortage of hauliers. The 59-year-old divorced mother of two and grandmother of two has been driving long-distance lorries transporting everything from fish to hazardous substances for 26 years.

Iran to announce new ambassador in Yemen after predecessor's death

Iran plans to announce the appointment of a new ambassador in Yemen after the death of previous envoy Hasan Irlu, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday. Tehran said on Dec. 21 that Irlu, its envoy in the Yemeni capital Sanaa that is controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, died of COVID-19 after being repatriated in mid-December. Iran accused Saudi Arabia of having delaying his departure from Sanaa, a charge the Saudi government denied.

Iraqi court rejects appeal by Iran-backed parties against vote

Iraq's Supreme Court rejected appeals lodged by Iran-backed Shi'ite factions against the results of a parliamentary election on Monday, the chief judge said, derailing their attempt to overturn the vote in which they performed poorly. The Iran-backed factions, including powerful armed groups, had alleged irregularities in the Oct. 10 vote. Judge Jassim Mohammed read out the ruling rejecting their appeal at the court headquarters in Baghdad.

Turkey probes Istanbul municipality staff over alleged militant ties

Turkey has launched an investigation into hundreds of staff at the opposition-run Istanbul municipality accused of links to militant groups, drawing fierce criticism from the city's mayor on Monday over the handling of the probe. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and is seen as a potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Lebanon sets May 15 election day for parliamentary polls

Lebanon has set its parliamentary election for May 15, 2022, an interior ministry statement said. Expatriate voters will cast ballots on either May 6 or May 8 depending on their country of residence, the statement said.

E.O. Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies at 92

E.O. Wilson, an American naturalist dubbed the modern day Darwin whose interest in ants led him to conclusions about human nature being directed by genetics rather than culture, died on Sunday at the age of 92, his foundation said. Alongside British naturalist David Attenborough, Wilson was considered one of the world's leading authorities on natural history and conservation.

Cathedral bells toll for South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Tutu

South Africans remembered anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu with cathedral bells, flowers and warm words on Monday, a day after he died in a Cape Town nursing home aged 90.

Tutu, a Nobel laureate who had preached against the tyranny of the white minority, was revered by Black and white South Africans alike as the nation's moral conscience.

