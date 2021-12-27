Both Houses of Parliament prorogued

President Ram Nath Kovind has prorogued both the Houses of Parliament after the conclusion of the Winter Session.

The Seventh Session of the 17th Lok Sabha was prorogued by the President on December 24, the Lok Sabha secretariat bulletin said.

A Rajya Sabha Secretariat bulletin said the 255th session of the Council of States has been prorogued by the President on December 24.

The Winter Session of Parliament had begun on November 29 and both the Houses were adjourned sine die on December 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)