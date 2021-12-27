Cong says Maha govt within its rights to amend rules regarding Speaker's election

Maharashtra Congress president and MLA Nana Patole on Monday said election of the Legislative Assembly Speaker by a voice vote is not unconstitutional and accused the opposition BJP of obstructing the process by using the Governor's office.

The post of Speaker is lying vacant since February this year after Patole, who was elected to the constitutional position in end-2019, resigned to take charge as the state Congress chief.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has said a new Speaker will be elected on Tuesday, the last day of the winter session of the state legislature.

''Election of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will be held by a voice vote (instead of through ballot) and the government has planned to hold this election tomorrow (Dec 28) itself,'' Patole told reporters.

Patole was responding to a media query about a letter sent by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to the state government saying holding the election through a voice vote will be unconstitutional.

The Congress MLA said the legislature has powers to amend rules related to election of Speaker and they were amended accordingly in Maharashtra.

There is a similar process in the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra has adopted the same process of electing the Speaker by a voice vote, he said.

The same tradition is followed in other states too, Patole said.

''Therefore, the decision taken by the legislature is not unconstitutional and a letter explaining the government's stand is being sent to the Governor,'' he said.

Patole alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party is pursuing a ''hidden agenda'' by dragging the Governor's office into the issue of Speaker's election.

The election process for the post of Assembly Speaker has been completed, but the BJP is deliberately creating obstructions in the exercise, he claimed.

