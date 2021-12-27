UP health index worst, this is real report of BJP govt: Akhilesh Yadav

Left Menu

Soon after a Niti Aayog report on Monday dubbed Uttar Pradesh as the worst performer on various health parameters, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, saying it is the real report of the BJP government.In the Health Index of the Niti Aayog, UP is at the bottom in terms of medicine and health.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:19 IST
Soon after a Niti Aayog report on Monday dubbed Uttar Pradesh as the worst performer on various health parameters, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, saying it is the “real report” of the BJP government.

''In the Health Index of the Niti Aayog, UP is at the bottom in terms of medicine and health. This is the real report of the UP's BJP government,” Samajwadi Party chief asserted in a tweet.

“By publishing misleading advertisements, the reality cannot be changed. The people will give a reply in 2022 (elections) to those who have spoiled the health of UP,” he added. “UP is saying today that the BJP is not needed,'' he claimed. The Niti Aayog on Monday released its fourth Health Index report for the country, putting Kerala at the top of the list of states as per their performance in the health sector and Uttar Pradesh at its bottom.

The fourth round of the Health Index took into account the period 2019-20 (reference year).

The report by the government think tank said Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were the second and third-worst performers respectively on health parameters.

The report, however, added that Uttar Pradesh topped in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the base year (2018-19) to the reference year (2019-20). Yadav, however, chose to keep silent on this positive remark of the Aayog about Uttar Pradesh.

