Hindu seer faces FIR, flak over Mahatma Gandhi remarks; row figures in Maha Assembly

Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj faced an FIR in Chhattisgarh for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailing his assassin Nathuram Godse, while his comments drew sharp criticism from Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the issue found an echo in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The Chhattisgarh Police have registered an FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj on the charge of promoting enmity between classes after he used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed Godse at an event in Raipur, an official said.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' (religious parliament) at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday evening, Kalicharan had used ''abusive'' words against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

His comments drew flak from leaders of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh and the issue was also raised in the Maharashtra Assembly, where the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government assured stern action against the Hindu seer, who hails from the western state.

“Based on the complaint of Congress leader Pramod Dubey, a case was registered against Kalicharan on Sunday night at the Tikrapara police station under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts),” a police official said.

During the event, Kalicharan had said, ''The target of Islam is to capture nation through politics. In front of our eyes they had captured in 1947 (referring to partition)...They had earlier captured Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. They captured Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics...I salute Nathuram Godse that he killed Gandhi.'' Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel slammed Kalicharan Maharaj for his remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, and said if a ''hypocrite'' thinks he can succeed in his intention by abusing the Father of the Nation and spreading venom in society, then it is his illusion.

Baghel said strict action will be taken under the law if anyone tries to instigate people by making such remarks.

“By abusing Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and spreading venom in society, if a hypocrite thinks that he will be successful in his intention, then it is his illusion. Their bosses should also listen...whoever tries to hurt the soul of both India and Sanatan culture...neither the Constitution will spare them, nor the people will accept them,” the CM tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur, Baghel said whoever tries to instigate people by making such remarks will face stern action.

To a question on the religious leader's statement, Baghel said, “Whoever the person is, legal action will be taken.'' ''An FIR has been registered in the matter. Police are looking into it and action will be taken accordingly,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik raised the issue in the state Assembly, which is having its winter session in Mumbai, and demanded that the religious leader be booked for treason and arrested.

NCP member Malik said in the House that Kalicharan Maharaj hails from Akola in Maharashtra.

BJP member Sudhir Mungantiwar wondered what was the Maha Vikas Aghadi government doing on the issue and why it was not taking action against Kalicharan Maharaj.

Malik's demand for action against the seer was supported by Congress members Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar. They urged the Chair to give necessary directions to the Maharashtra government.

To this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Malik and Wadettiwar were representatives of the government.

''It is the job of the government to take action. The MVA government will seek a report about the comments (of Kalicharan Maharaj) and take stern action,'' Pawar said.

