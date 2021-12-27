Left Menu

J'khand minister reviews East Singhbhum preparations to deal with possible COVID third wave

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-12-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:59 IST
J'khand minister reviews East Singhbhum preparations to deal with possible COVID third wave
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta, during a meeting with senior officials of East Singhbhum district on Monday, reviewed the arrangements that have bee made to deal with a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing directions for strengthening the heath infrastructure, the minister said no stone should be left unturned to ensure complete preparedness in case the third wave strikes amid the rising Omicron cases, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Suraj Kumar and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nathu Singh Meena were among those who attended the meeting.

According to the official, the minister has asked the administration to be ready to meet eventualities even though reports have suggested that the mortality rate for Omicron infections was low.

Gupta also reviewed the losses incurred due to heavy rain and cyclones in the district and enquired about the disbursement of compensation to the affected families.

The minister directed officials concerned to ensure that bonafide beneficiaries received the doles provided under government welfare schemes Later, he handed over cheques of Rs 50,000 each to the dependents of ten people who died of COVID-19 and Rs 1 lakh to the family members of five persons, who lost their lives in road accidents.

Earlier this month, the Jharkhand government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each for the next of kin of 5,141 people who succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021