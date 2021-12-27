Victory of AAP in Chandigarh civic polls sign of ensuing change in Punjab: Kejriwal

With the AAP emerging as the leading party winning 14 of 35 wards in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the party's victory is a sign of the ensuing change in Punjab which will go to assembly polls early next year.

Congratulating his party's winning candidates and the workers, he also said the people of Chandigarh have chosen ''honest politics'' of the AAP, rejecting the ''corrupt politics'' of its rival parties.

The AAP won 14 of 35 wards in the final results declared on Monday. The BJP, which enjoyed a majority in the previous Municipal Corporation House, came a close second registering win in 12 wards, while the Congress bagged eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal one.

''The victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of ensuing change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh have today chosen honest politics of AAP, rejecting the corrupt politics,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

''Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of the AAP. Punjab is ready for change change,''he added.

The AAP, which is the main Opposition party in Punjab, has contested the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls for the first time. Hailing the victory of the AAP in Chandigarh civic polls, senior party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it is a sign that people want to give a chance to the politics which is honest and also effective.

"People of Chandigarh have today reposed faith in the politics and leadership of Arvind Kejriwal ji. For this, heartfelt thanks to every voter of Chandigarh. This victory is a sign that if there is an alternative available, people want to give a chance to politics which is honest and that which works,'' he tweeted.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak asserted that his party will now register its victory in the upcoming civic polls in Delhi as well.

''Chandigarh municipal polls victory wave will reach the municipal corporations in Delhi as people of Delhi are tired of the BJP's corruption in the three civic bodies here. They want the AAP to govern the MCD as well. They will dislodge the BJP from power in the upcoming Delhi civic polls,'' he said. The elections to three municipal corporations in Delhi is due to be held early next year. The BJP has been ruling the three civic bodies for 15 years.

At the party headquarters, AAP leaders and workers celebrated ''the resounding victory'' of the party in the Chandigarh civic polls. Party workers congratulated each other on the victory of the AAP candidates in Chandigarh municipal polls and expressed their happiness by dancing to drum beats.

