Forced to bring anti-mob lynching law after 'Ravana' BJP came to power at Centre: Soren

There are considered intellectual people but they are misguiding people. We were forced to enact the legislation after the BJP, which is like Ravana, came to power at Centre and created an atmosphere which ruined the social fabric of the country, Soren told reporters.The chief minister claimed that a caste census will help policymakers frame targeted welfare schemes for backward castes.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-12-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 20:30 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday went all guns blazing on the BJP and said that the state government was forced to enact anti-mob lynching legislation after the ''Ravana'' party came to power at Centre, ''ruining the social fabric'' of the country.

Asserting that the Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill 2021, passed in the Jharkhand assembly during its recently concluded winter session, will prevent anti-social elements from taking the law into their hands, Soren said that the Centre should have enacted such a legislation to protect the citizens of the country.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president also alleged that the Centre's decision to raise the marriageable age of women to 21 years was ''politically motivated'', and wondered whether the voting age will also be increased to 21.

''The BJP wants to make India a Hindu Rashtra. There are considered intellectual people but they are misguiding people. The anti-mob lynching act is not a Hindu, Muslim or Adivasi act because a mob is simply a mob. We were forced to enact the legislation after the BJP, which is like Ravana, came to power at Centre and created an atmosphere which ruined the social fabric of the country,'' Soren told reporters.

The chief minister claimed that a caste census will help policymakers frame targeted welfare schemes for backward castes.

