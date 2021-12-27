CJI Ramana thanks AP people for showering love and affection on him
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI): Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Monday thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for showering him with blessings and wishes while according an affectionate and grand reception during his visit to the state.
After a three-day trip to the state, Justice Ramana returned to the national capital today.
''Me and my family would never forget the affection you people have shown on us. I was moved by the way you escorted me on a bullock cart in Ponnavaram (CJ’s native place),” he said in a thanksgiving letter.
He also thanked the Governor, the Chief Minister and the state government machinery for hosting him.
Justice Ramana also thanked the Telangana Government for providing him the necessary arrangements to his visit to AP from Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Hyderabad
- India
- Ramana
- Ponnavaram
- Dec 27
- Telangana Government
ALSO READ
India's active case decline to 92,281, lowest in 560 days
It can give rise to baseball in India: MLB Cup 2021 gives hopes to baseball coaches
SPIN Cycles plans to raise around USD 10 mn to fund pan-India expansion
Indian cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh as he turns 40
India has contributed in establishment of democracy in Bangladesh: Rajnath Singh