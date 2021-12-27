Left Menu

MP: Pastor among three held after tribal man accuses them of trying to convert him to Christianity

A pastor and two other persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to convert a tribal man to Christianity in Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, police said, though the local diocese denied the allegations and called them a smear campaign.Pastor Jam Singh 45, and two people, identified as An Singh Ninama 35 and Mangu Bhuria 42, were arrested on the complaint of Tetia Bariya 26, who has claimed they tried to convert him to Christianity on Sunday, Kalyanpura police station in charge Dinesh Rawat said.

A pastor and two other persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to convert a tribal man to Christianity in Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, police said, though the local diocese denied the allegations and called them a smear campaign.

Pastor Jam Singh (45), and two people, identified as An Singh Ninama (35) and Mangu Bhuria (42), were arrested on the complaint of Tetia Bariya (26), who has claimed they tried to convert him to Christianity on Sunday, Kalyanpura police station in charge Dinesh Rawat said. ''Bariya has claimed he was invited to a prayer house by the three on Sunday, where water was sprinkled on him and the Bible was read. Bariya has also alleged the three told him his family would get free health and education facilities post conversion. He, however, left the place,'' Rawat said.

Singh, Ninama and Bhuria have been charged under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021, the official added.

Meanwhile, Jhabua Shalom Diocese (Pentecostal) Auxiliary Bishop Reverend Paul Muniya told PTI a smear campaign was being run in tribal dominated areas to defame Christians on the false pretext of conversion. “The campaign is aimed at political gains. Some organisations are dividing the tribals. Our pastor and two believers, all three of them Christian tribals, have not indulged in any attempt to convert, allure any person to our faith. We are praying to God to forgive our tormentors,” he said.

