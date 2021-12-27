BJP will win Goa assembly polls with two-third majority, says G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the upcoming Goa Assembly elections with a two-third majority. Speaking to Goa here in Panaji, Reddy, who is BJP's co in-charge of Goa Assembly elections said that that the BJP has given Goa, a corruption-free and tourist-friendly government.

"BJP has given Goa, a corruption-free and tourist-friendly government. There is a strong position of our party in the polls. I believe that party will win with a two-third majority," the minister told ANI. Reddy slammed the other political parties and said, "The political tourists will remain tourists. We have faith that the people of Goa will again bless the BJP party."

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022. (ANI)

