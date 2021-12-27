Left Menu

BJP will win Goa assembly polls with two-third majority, says G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the upcoming Goa Assembly elections with a two-third majority.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-12-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 21:22 IST
BJP will win Goa assembly polls with two-third majority, says G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the upcoming Goa Assembly elections with a two-third majority. Speaking to Goa here in Panaji, Reddy, who is BJP's co in-charge of Goa Assembly elections said that that the BJP has given Goa, a corruption-free and tourist-friendly government.

"BJP has given Goa, a corruption-free and tourist-friendly government. There is a strong position of our party in the polls. I believe that party will win with a two-third majority," the minister told ANI. Reddy slammed the other political parties and said, "The political tourists will remain tourists. We have faith that the people of Goa will again bless the BJP party."

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021