BJP holds brainstorming exercise ahead of panchayat polls

The Odisha unit of the BJP held a brainstorming session on Monday to chalk out the party’s poll strategy to defeat the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD in the panchayat elections, likely to be held before March 2022.

The meeting was held with party MPs, MLAs, and district presidents, senior BJP leader Suresh Pujari said. Highlighting that the focus will be on strengthening booth committees, Pujari said a list of those who will devote full time for the elections is being prepared. Noting that the BJP secured 297 Zilla Parishad seats in 2014 panchayat polls despite not having many MLAs and MPs, Pujari said this time (in 2022), the saffron party has more MLAs, MPs, and leaders to put up a “spirited fight” against the BJD.

Replying to a question, Pujari said discussions were held on the selection of contestants, campaign managers, posters, banners, and effective ways to reach the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to people.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said the party would attempt to reach every doorstep in those areas where elections would be held. “People would be made aware that poverty and unemployment have increased during the 21-year rule of the BJD instead of being reduced,” Sarangi said. While the number of voters in the 2014 panchayat polls was 2.61 crore, around 2.63 crore people will be eligible to exercise their franchise this time. PTI AAM MM MM

