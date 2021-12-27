"Hate speeches at Dharma Sansad was with the blessings of BJP govt in UKD"

Alleging that the recent hate speeches at the 'Dharma Sansad' in Haridwar were made with the blessings of the BJP government in Uttarakhand, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded that the guilty be arrested and said issuing an FIR was not enough.

''This type of 'Dharma Sansad' happened with the blessings and full support of BJP government in Uttarakhand. This type of things were spoken with their support. It is not enough if an FIR is issued. They should be arrested,'' he told reporters here.

The organisations concerned should be banned under UAPA and then only there would be deterrence, he claimed.

He alleged that a ''call was given for open genocide against Muslims in the country'' at the Haridwar Dharma Sansad. Asked about Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav allegedly remaining silent on the issue, he said all political parties in the country who believe in the Constitution and trust the rule of law and not anarchy have to ''break their silence''.

He also sought to know when the Samajwadi Party or Congress would speak on such an issue, if not now, as hate speeches were also made involving former PM Manmohan Singh.

''Their silence exposes them and it tells us that they are silent because they are concerned that they will not get the other votes,'' Owaisi said.

An FIR was lodged in connection with alleged hate speeches delivered at the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar to incite violence against the minorities.

The BJP last week refused be be drawn into the row over ''hate speeches'' made at the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar, saying questions about them should be directed to those behind the event.

