Goa CM slams AAP, TMC on 'banner pollution'

Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shared photographs showing banners of AAP placed in various parts of the city and asked authorities to take action on 'banner pollution'.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:34 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Minister further expressed confidence that Goans will reject such forces in the upcoming elections. "Some of them are already facing complaints for defacement of public property. I have asked the authorities to deal with such menace strictly. I am confident that Goans will reject such forces in the upcoming elections," Sawant said.

Goa will be going for assembly polls in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

