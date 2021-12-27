Left Menu

Resolution in EDMC House to 'condemn' statement by DyCM over funds issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:36 IST
Resolution in EDMC House to 'condemn' statement by DyCM over funds issue
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday passed a resolution to ''condemn'' remarks made recently by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the release of civic funds, which it has claimed is ''due'' to the corporation from the city government.

The three corporations have been claiming that Delhi government owes them several crores of funds with East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal a few days ago marching in the streets from Nirman Vihar to Delhi Secretariat to put forth his demand.

Sisodia, in a statement, recently had claimed that the Delhi Government ''owes no dues to the MCD, and so far in fiscal year 2021-22, Rs 2,588 cr have been dispersed in three installments; and the next installment will be dispersed in January''.

The EDMC House on Monday passed a resolution to ''condemn'' the statement issued by him, which it alleged was ''misleading'' and ''politically motivated''.

A copy of the resolution shared with the media also said, ''This House also demands from the Delhi government that it may give up its uncooperative behaviour and release soon the funds that are due to it.” North Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday had rejected as ''false'' the allegations levelled earlier by Sisodia of ''corruption'' in the civic body.

On December 20, besides the East Delhi mayor, chairman of EDMC's standing committee, Leader of House, and many party councillors had taken part in the protest march.

''We demanded the funds, running into several thousands of crores, due to EDMC from the Delhi government, due to which we are unable to pay salaries to many employees, including doctors, nurses, teachers and others, since September,'' the mayor had claimed on the day of protest.

Last December, the mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations had protested in front of the chief minister’s house here, seeking the release of combined funds ''due'' to the three civic bodies, by holding a dharna which had lasted for several days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021