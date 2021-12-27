Sachin Pilot unveils statue of soldier in Alwar, addresses gatherings

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday unveiled a statue of a soldier who was killed in the line of duty.

He also addressed a mass gathering in Alwar's Bansur area, during which he tied a 52-metre long safa or turban within minutes.

Pilot was received by the local people and leaders in Mugalpura where he unveiled the statue of soldier Hansraj Gurjar. Paying tributes to martyrs, Pilot said that soldiers make the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)