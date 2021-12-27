Left Menu

Bengal govt decides to appoint ex-Cal HC CJ Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya as WBHRC chairperson

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:47 IST
Bengal govt decides to appoint ex-Cal HC CJ Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya as WBHRC chairperson
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to appoint former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya as the chairperson of the state Human Rights Commission, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

The state government also decided to appoint former Calcutta High Court judge Shivakant Prasad as member (judicial) of WBHRC, he said.

''A meeting of a committee, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Speaker of the Assembly and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee decided to appoint Justice (retd) Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya as the chairperson of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC),'' Banerjee said.

The post fell vacant following the expiry of the term of Justice (retd) Girish Chandra Gupta.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who is another member of the committee, did not attend the meeting, the Speaker said, adding that Chatterjee joined the meeting in virtual mode owing to his illness.

Banerjee said that a decision was taken to appoint Justice (retd) Ashim Roy, former Calcutta High Court judge, as the Lokayukta of the state.

The meeting regarding the appointment of the Lokayukta was also not attended by Adhikari, he said.

The Speaker said that the chief minister supported the names of Justice (retd) Bhattacharya as chairperson of WBHRC and Justice (retd) Roy as the Lokayukta.

''These names, as per law, will go to the Governor (for approval) and the law states that the appointments shall be made after obtaining recommendations of the committee. The governor has no other option but to approve these names,'' the Speaker added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021