Bengal govt decides to appoint ex-Cal HC CJ Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya as WBHRC chairperson

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to appoint former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya as the chairperson of the state Human Rights Commission, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

The state government also decided to appoint former Calcutta High Court judge Shivakant Prasad as member (judicial) of WBHRC, he said.

''A meeting of a committee, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Speaker of the Assembly and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee decided to appoint Justice (retd) Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya as the chairperson of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC),'' Banerjee said.

The post fell vacant following the expiry of the term of Justice (retd) Girish Chandra Gupta.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who is another member of the committee, did not attend the meeting, the Speaker said, adding that Chatterjee joined the meeting in virtual mode owing to his illness.

Banerjee said that a decision was taken to appoint Justice (retd) Ashim Roy, former Calcutta High Court judge, as the Lokayukta of the state.

The meeting regarding the appointment of the Lokayukta was also not attended by Adhikari, he said.

The Speaker said that the chief minister supported the names of Justice (retd) Bhattacharya as chairperson of WBHRC and Justice (retd) Roy as the Lokayukta.

''These names, as per law, will go to the Governor (for approval) and the law states that the appointments shall be made after obtaining recommendations of the committee. The governor has no other option but to approve these names,'' the Speaker added.

