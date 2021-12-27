Govts in UP before 2017 spent money on boundaries of 'Kabristan', BJP works for development: CM Yogi

Left Menu

Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh over appeasement politics and corruption, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the previous governments in the state used to spend money on the boundaries of 'Kabristan' while the BJP works for the development.

ANI | Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-12-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 23:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Sitapur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh over appeasement politics and corruption, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the previous governments in the state used to spend money on the boundaries of 'Kabristan' while the BJP works for the development. Addressing a public meeting here, the chief minister said, "Before 2017, governments in Uttar Pradesh used to spend money on the boundaries of 'Kabristan' but now money is spent on development works...Earlier governments had narrow thinking and only thought for their own families. But for us, the 135 crore population is a family."

Attacking the Opposition parties further, Yogi Adityanath said, "Today money is coming out of the walls of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders' houses. They kept Goddess Lakshmi locked in walls. Now people must have understood why 'Bua-Babua' used to oppose demonetization. They were afraid that if it happened then they will have to roam carrying a bowl in their hands." Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

