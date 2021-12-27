Brahmins allege manhandling by HAM supporters during feast at Jitan Ram Manjhi's residence

Days after courting a controversy with his remark against Brahmins, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday hosted a feast for members of the community as well as Dalits, which, however, went awry when some of the upper caste attendees claimed that they were manhandled by supporters of his party.

Earlier this month, the former CM earned the wrath of the community when he stated that Brahmins visited houses of Mahadalits, but didn’t eat food there and instead ask for money.

In a statement issued on Thursday, HAM announced that it would hold a feast -- Brahmin-Dalit Ekta Bhoj -- at Manjhi's residence. It, however, insisted that only those Brahmins who have never consumed meat or liquor, made no attempt of theft or dacoity should be attending the banquet.

People were served Chura (flattened rice), curd, tilkut (sweet made of sesame seeds) and vegetable preparations for the feast. A ruckus, however, erupted when one of the Brahmin attendees alleged that he was manhandled by supporters of HAM. Many others, too, levelled similar allegations Talking to reporters outside the former CM's residence, Yash Raj, one of the Brahmin leaders, said, ''We did not like the way food was served to us. When we raised objections, we were manhandled by Manjhi's supporters. If they have no respect for us, why invite us? We boycotted the 'bhoj' and left the place.'' The HAM chief was among those serving food to the attendees..

''Manjhi put conditions before our people. Who is he to ask us what we eat and what we don't. Manjhi is not an authority. All those Brahmins who raised this matter at the programme were manhandled by HAM supporters,'' Yash Raj claimed. Despite attempts, Manjhi and HAM leaders could not be reached for comment.

